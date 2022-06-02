Ukrainians taking refuge in Canada will receive a one-time payment of $3,000 per adult and $1,500 per child (17 years and under) to help them meet their basic needs.

Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development made the annoucement today.

“This one-time financial assistance will be crucial in addressing the immediate challenges faced by Ukrainians who have left so much behind to find a safe haven in Canada,” Minister Fraser said.

Ukrainians and their family members who are in Canada with a valid work permit, study permit, temporary resident permit or visitor record under the Canada-Ukraine authorization for emergency travel (CUAET) will all be eligible to receive this one-time payment. Applications for the assistance must be submitted through the Government of Canada’s online portal, which opened today.

Payments are expected to be issued through direct deposit within 5 business days of the application being submitted. Applicants must therefore have a bank account with a Canadian financial institution. The name associated with the account must match the name written on the adult’s temporary resident status document, and those arriving should also obtain a Canadian social insurance number (SIN) as soon as possible in order to be able to work.