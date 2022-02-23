Federal govt. ending use of Emergencies Act, says PM Trudeau – BREAKING NEWS

Ottawa is suspending the use of the Emergenies Act.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau the situation is no longer “an emergency” and therefore the measure is no longer necessary.

After consulting with police and security experts it was determined that emergency tools were no longer required and existing legislation will be sufficient to deal with subsequent protests.

When asked if the Emergencies Act could be reinvoked if necessary, the prime minister said Canada has the tools during normal times to deal with the threat of it reoccuring.

It (the Emergency Period) was always proportional and time-limited, Trudeau reiterated.

He said the country now had the confidence to use the tools law enforcement had during normal times to respond to any similar blockades that may occur in the future.

The Emergency Period will end as soon as Governor General Mary Simon signs the order. There is no need for a Senate vote, Trudeau said.