Pearson International Airport will be receiving more than $142 million from the federal government for infrastructure-related projects including a connection with the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit line.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced new funding on Monday to help one of Canada’s busiest airports recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support its critical infrastructure projects.

“As we move forward with the safe and gradual return of activity in the aviation sector in a way that continues to support the health, safety, and security of all Canadians, it will be imperative that we maintain a vibrant and competitive Canadian air sector. These critical investments will allow the Toronto Pearson International Airport to invest in the infrastructure and tools needed to help re-invigorate the aviation industry and to allow Canadians to feel safe and secure when they travel,” said Minister Alghabra.

The funding from Transport Canada’s Airport Critical Infrastructure Program will go towards several infrastructure projects including carrying out technical studies and concept design work for a proposed connection between the airport and the future extension of the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit line. A portion of the aid will also be allocated for installing new check-in, boarding and border clearance systems as well COVID-19 testing and screening of passengers and employees. Airfield pavement rehabilitation initiatives will also received federal financial assistance.

Deborah Flint, President & CEO Greater Toronto Airports Authority, said: “This investment in Toronto Pearson infrastructure will better position us to create the airport that Canada needs as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic—one that supports supply chains, trade, jobs and economic development in sustainable and innovative ways.”

The Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, launched in May 2021, will provide $571.2 million in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security, connectivity to mass transit systems, or testing and screening related to COVID-19 and its variants.