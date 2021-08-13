Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced today that federal government employees will need to be vaccinated. He said that mandatory vaccination policy will also be implemented by Crown corporations and other private businesses that are federally regulated in the coming weeks.

“We need to reach as many Canadians as we possibly can,” he said.

Alghabra added that a similar mandate will be extended to “certain travellers.”

Starting soon, all commercial air travellers and passengers on interprovincial trains and large marine vessels with overnight accommodations (such as cruise ships) will have to be vaccinated, Alghabra said.

The transport minister said the deadline for the implementation of this mandate will be no later than October.