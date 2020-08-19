Federal social welfare system overhaul in the works

According to anonymous sources, several media reports this week suggest that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is working feverishly on a plan to revamp Canada’s social welfare system and a series of economic measures that will align the country with ambitious climate goals.

The economic recovery plan to bolster the social safety net will especially help those hurt most by the pandemic and come after Trudeau replaced a fiscally cautious finance minister.

Trudeau replaced former Finance Minister Bill Morneau, who resigned on Monday, with close ally Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday. Morneau apparently put in his papers after differences with Trudeau over spending plans.

Trudeau said the pandemic had unmasked “fundamental gaps” in society and the country needed a long-term recovery plan that addressed the issues “head on.”

Trudeau is willing to bet his government on this ambitious plan when he seeks a confidence vote in parliament when parliament reconvenes in September. The stakes could not be higher.

Freeland for her part has indicated that she wanted a restart plan that was green, fair and inclusive.

All this comes with the backdrop of a fiscal deficit of C$343.2 billion. The pandemic has made it easy to ram down ideas once deemed populist given that there is a genuine need for the social net to help Canadians grappling with economic challenges and of course the need to get a handle on those greenhouse gases.