Federer exits, Djokovic advances in Cincinnati Masters

Washington, Aug 16 (IANS) Seven-time champion Roger Federer bowed out of the ongoing Cincinnati Masters after facing a shocking defeat to Russian qualifier Andrey Rublev in his Round of 16 match.

The 21-year-old Rublev defeated Federer 6-3, 6-4 in just 62 minutes on Thursday for his second top 5 victory in as many months.

The 62-minute defeat was Federer’s fastest in more than 16 years, since his 54-minute defeat against Franco Squillari in the first round of 2003 Sydney, reported the ATP Tour website.

“He was super clean. Defence, offence, serving well. Didn’t give me anything. He was everywhere. It was tough for me, but an excellent match by him. I was impressed… I think I just have to play better overall to hang with him,” said Federer while praising Rublev.

Rublev is through to his first ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final and will meet Coupe Rogers finalist and countryman Daniil Medvedev for a place in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic eased through to the last eight after defeating Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 6-3, 6-4 in his Thursday’s clash.

The 32-year-old will next meet France’s Lucas Pouille in a rematch of their Australian Open semi-final in January, which was a straight-sets win for Djokovic.

–IANS

aak/dpb