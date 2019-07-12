Federer gets past Nadal, to meet Djokovic in Wimbledon final

London, July 13 (IANS) Swiss ace Roger Federer got the better of long time rival and fellow great Rafael Nadal on Friday to zoom into Sunday’s Wimbledon final where he will take on Novak Djokovic.

It was a hard fought battle between the two decorated rivals who share 38 Grand Slam titles between them. It was their 40th career meeting.

Federer claimed a 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory.

Earlier, defending champion Djokovic beat Spanish outsider Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets in the other semifinal.

Djokovic won 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to script his 12th victory in his last 13 Grand Slam semifinals. The Serb is now one win away from a fifth title at the Wimbledon and 16th Grand Slam singles honour.

