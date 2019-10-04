Federer ousts Ramos-Vinolas to reach Shanghai Masters 3rd round

Shanghai, Oct 8 (IANS) Roger Federer beat Spanish player Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-2, 7-6 (5) at Shanghai Masters to advance to the third round.

Federer and Ramos only met twice before the match in Shanghai and each sealed one victory. It was at Shanghai Masters in 2015 that the Swiss tennis legend had a three-set loss to the Spaniard.

In this match, Federer took the initiative as soon as he came on. The two players battled for nearly eight minutes on the first game, and then Federer, with more experience, ultimately took the lead in breaking in the fifth game.

In 33 minutes, the multiple Grand Slam winner won the first set by 6-2.

Federer had anticipated before the match that it would be a tough match for him to snatch the final victory, for his opponent had just upset Marin Cilic, the former US Open champion.

Ramos-Vinolas got his confidence back in the second set. Both sides kept their serves and made the game go to tie-break.

In the tie-break, the Swiss icon rallied in time when he was 1-4 behind and ended the game with 7-6 (5).

Federer dedicated his success to his diligence and self-discipline. “I put 100 percent into everything I do,” he said.

