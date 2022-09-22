SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Federer to team with Nadal for final match in Laver Cup doubles

Roger Federer will team with longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal on Friday at the Laver Cup, which will be former World No One’s final tour-level match.

The Swiss and Spaniard will take to court against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at The 02 in London following the conclusion of Andy Murray’s match against Alex de Minaur.

“I am not sure if I will be able to handle it all but I will try. I’ve had some tough moments in the past, being horribly nervous. All these years. This match feels a whole lot different. Playing with Rafa feels really different,” Federer said during Team Europe’s post-tournament press conference on Thursday.

“To be part of this historic moment is amazing and unforgettable for me. I am super excited and I hope I can play at a good level. Hopefully, together we can create a good moment and hopefully win a match,” Nadal said during the press conference.

Last week, the 103 tour-level titlist Federer announced that the Laver Cup will be the final tournament of his career. The three-day event, which starts on Friday, sees Team Europe face Team World in a series of singles and doubles matches.

Casper Ruud, Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Djokovic, Murray, Federer, Matteo Berrettin and alternate Cameron Norrie will represent Team Europe at The O2, with captain Bjorn Borg leading the side.

Captain John McEnroe will be aiming to guide Team World to its first victory against Team Europe. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Diego Schwartzman, Alex de Minaur, Tiafoe, Sock and alternate Tommy Paul make up his squad.

20220922-230803

