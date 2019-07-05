Federer wins 100th match at Wimbledon

London, July 11 (IANS) Second seed Roger Federer became the first male player in the history of the game to win 100 singles matches in a Grand Slam event after he beat Japan’s Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinal of the Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The eight-time champion fought back from one set down to defeat the world No. 7 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinal.

In the semifinal, Federer, 37, will face arch-rival Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard beat Sam Querrey 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in the quarterfinal, the Xinhua news agency reported.

