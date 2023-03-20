Ontario says it is doubling the number of economic immigrants it selects in 2025 to over 18,000 to help solve the province’s critical labour shortage in critical industries like the skilled trades, technology and health care.

In December 2022, there were nearly 300,000 jobs in Ontario going unfilled, according to provincial data.

“From 9,000 immigration spots in 2021 to over 18,000 in 2025, today’s (Saturday) announcement is a significant win for the people of Ontario and will help us control our economic destiny by selecting more of the skilled immigrants we know are well-placed to succeed and build stronger communities for all of us,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. “On behalf of Premier Ford and the people of Ontario, I want to thank Minister Fraser and the federal government for their commitment to meet us at the table and land this historic immigration increase.”

The Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) allows the province to nominate individuals for permanent residence who have the skills and experience to contribute to the economy. This year, the province will be able to nominate 16,500 immigrants which represents 36% of the national allocation of provincial nominees.

“As we remain focused on addressing the acute labour market shortages and building a strong economy into the future, one thing remains certain: immigration is a key part of the solution,” said Sean Fraser, Federal Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship. “As Canada’s flagship regional economic immigration program, the Provincial Nominee Program’s increasing growth will support the long-term well-being of communities in Ontario. I am grateful for the outstanding working relationship I have with Minister McNaughton and look forward to continuing to work with the province to achieve our shared economic immigration objectives.”