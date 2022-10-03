New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANSlife) Nothing is more significant or exciting than selecting the ideal clothing for the holiday season. Additionally, choosing the right shapewear to go with your particular outfit and give you the ideal shape is just as important as choosing the right outfit. Wearing cozy shapewear is a need for a confident look whether you opt for a sari, lehenga, Anarkali, or kurta combo.

“Shapewear is designed to hug your body tightly and contour your body into a more proportioned shape. It will make you feel more confident when wearing your favorite piece of clothing,” says Pooja Merani, COO-Wacoal.

Benefits:

Appearance: There are primary areas that are addressed by body-shaping lingerie: the bust, waist, hips, and thighs. One big benefit of wearing shapewear is that you instantly get that feminine silhouette without having to lose weight or see a cosmetic surgeon.

Improves posture: The elastic nature of shapewear provides compression and encourages you to stand with your back straighter and firmer. The support also alleviates pain, particularly in the lumbar area and the lower back.

Builds Confidence: Shapewear can change your outward appearance, it can change your attitude towards weight loss as well. Most women who wear shapewear are encouraged to retain a healthy and active lifestyle. Sporting curves and managing to slip into that slinky dress also gives you a boost in self-esteem and confidence to wear your desired clothes.

Age Halt: Shapewear can aid the body as it undergoes the aging process; and can support symptoms such as humpback, pail waist, fat buttock, flat hip, bulky leg, turnip leg, etc.

Lose Inches Instantly: Women who have toiled for hours to reduce their waistline often experience muffin tops even though they are in good shape. Due to the cut of today’s trendy clothes, when wearing low-rise jeans and fitted tops, shapewear can fix this problem.

The greatest time to make a shapewear purchase is now if you genuinely enjoy wearing bodycon dresses and other fitting clothing.

Types:

Thigh Shapewear: This hi-waist shaper lifts your rear, controls your tummy, defines your waist, and virtually disappears under clothes, making it the perfect foundation for any outfit you build on top.

Camisoles work: To hide the muffin top and love handles. They are definitely more comfortable than full-body suits. They completely smooth out your upper body and even manage to hide those awful bra bulges. They are great to wear with trousers, jeans, or a skirt.

Bust Shapewear: As the name suggests, bust shapewear shapes the bust area and enhances it. Bust shapewear lifts the breasts, gives them a more firm look, and also works better than your regular push-up bra.

High Waist Shapewear: High waist shapewear panties are gaining popularity, thanks to their ability to give a firm look as they effectively tighten the stomach and waist regions to give shape. They can also help in regaining your pre-pregnancy posture and shape. Long-time use of high shapewear strengthens the abdominal muscles, which can help the internal organs pull back and return to their normal position.

High Waist Tummy Tucker: Tummy bulge is one of the hardest things to control. We often try to hide it behind our loose-fitted tops and dresses. Tummy tuckers can help to flatten your tummy as well as love handles and give you a smooth and slimmer look under fitted dresses and tops.

Bodysuits: They are full-body suits with a chest cut out. They look somewhat like a swimsuit but are majorly different. You get an overall smoothing effect as they help in smoothing out the stomach, hide the bulges, lift your bosom area and also make your bum look great. They can be worn under any clothing item from casual wear to a traditional or festive outfit.

