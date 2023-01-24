Actress Chahatt Khanna shared how she feels blessed to be a mother of two daughters, Zoharr and Amaira on the occasion of National Girl Child Day which is celebrated on January 24 to spread awareness about the rights of girls in the society.

Saying that her daughters are the most important part of her life, Chahatt said: “My daughters are a blessing. We have an exceptional bond, and I learn so much from my daughters every day. My day is incomplete without seeing them and spending time with them.

“This year, I want to spread the message of loving their girls as much as possible and giving them equal rights and opportunities to grow and take on the world.”

“My every breathing moment is spent in making sure that I can provide the very best for my girls and can help them achieve all their dreams,” added the actress known for her works in ‘Kumkum’, ‘Kaajjal’, ‘Qubool Hai’, and many more.

Chahatt further shared that it is unfortunate to see the inequality in society towards girl children in many parts of the country and she hopes to see things getting better in coming years.

“The world is incomplete without girl children, so they should be given equal rights and opportunities to bloom. My heart aches whenever I hear any news about any girl being abused or killed and I fail to understand how anyone can hurt such lovely angels,” she concluded.

