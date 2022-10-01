INDIASPORTS

Feels great to reach the National Games final just before Pro Kabaddi League, says Nitin Tomar

Experienced raider Nitin Tomar, who has played 86 matches in the Pro Kabaddi League, is all set to turn up for U.P Yoddhas in the upcoming season, starting on October 7 in Bengaluru.

Tomar made a vital contribution to Uttar Pradesh’s 43-27 victory against Services in the semifinal of the 36th National Games Gujarat 2022 on Friday.

Speaking about the match, the raider said, “We played the match very well. The Services team is a good one. They have a lot of good players. The match could have gone either way, but we stayed patient, which helped us win the match.”

Tomar also expressed, “Reaching the final has given us a lot of confidence and it is great that this has happened just before the next season of vivo Pro Kabaddi League.”

The raider added that the U.P team will need to play the final with patience, “Our coach told us to not take any pressure and play our own game. Everyone played their part very well. We are very excited to play in the Final of the National Games. We need to play with a lot of patience in the Final. It was great to receive a lot of support from the fans in the stadium as well.”

