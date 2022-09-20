Hit OTT bachelor drama ‘Feels Like Home’ is set to return with its second season. Taking the narrative forward, the series will witness the boys traverse through adulthood by celebrating the idea of modern masculinity, and put up a fight where needed – to protect their ‘home’ in the second season.

It will bring Prit Kamani, Vishnu Kaushal, Mihir Ahuja, Anshuman Malhotra, Himika Bose and Inayat Sood to the screen and on a trip down memory lane, filled with nostalgia.

Commenting on the occasion, director Sahir Raza said in a statement: “We are delighted to bring the second season of ‘Feels Like Home’ to audiences both young and old. The second season is in many ways more mature, it attempts to deal with complex interpersonal relationships, pushing the central characters to grow and evolve. We hope audiences will find the journey relatable and the characters loveable.”

During the course of the second season, the show will uncover the boys’ vulnerable sides and draw attention to their emotional journeys where they learn to ‘adult’, confront their feelings and find themselves along the way while learning to keep their most important relationships and friendships strong.

Season 2 of ‘Feels Like Home’ will drop on OTT platform Lionsgate Play on October 7.

