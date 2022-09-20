ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Feels Like Home’ season 2, to drop on OTT on Oct 7

NewsWire
0
0

Hit OTT bachelor drama ‘Feels Like Home’ is set to return with its second season. Taking the narrative forward, the series will witness the boys traverse through adulthood by celebrating the idea of modern masculinity, and put up a fight where needed – to protect their ‘home’ in the second season.

It will bring Prit Kamani, Vishnu Kaushal, Mihir Ahuja, Anshuman Malhotra, Himika Bose and Inayat Sood to the screen and on a trip down memory lane, filled with nostalgia.

Commenting on the occasion, director Sahir Raza said in a statement: “We are delighted to bring the second season of ‘Feels Like Home’ to audiences both young and old. The second season is in many ways more mature, it attempts to deal with complex interpersonal relationships, pushing the central characters to grow and evolve. We hope audiences will find the journey relatable and the characters loveable.”

During the course of the second season, the show will uncover the boys’ vulnerable sides and draw attention to their emotional journeys where they learn to ‘adult’, confront their feelings and find themselves along the way while learning to keep their most important relationships and friendships strong.

Season 2 of ‘Feels Like Home’ will drop on OTT platform Lionsgate Play on October 7.

20220920-134204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Farhan Akhtar says ‘Toofan’ training made him more disciplined

    Aparshakti Khurana, wife expecting first child

    ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ rakes in Rs 9.28 crore on opening day

    Mumbai square named after music legend Hemant Kumar on his 102nd...