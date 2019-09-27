Felix surpasses Bolt’s tally of gold medals at World Championships

Doha, Sep 30 (IANS) US’ Allyson Felix surpassed Jamaican great Usain Bolt as the most decorated athlete in the history of World Athletics Championships as she helped her team to the 4x400m mixed relay title in Doha.

It took Felix’s gold tally to 12, one more than what Bolt finished with at the 2017 World Championships.

USA on Sunday ran to the top of the pile with a world record time of 3:09.34. Felix was level with Bolt with most gold medals at the Worlds before she helped Michael Cherry power clear on the last leg. Cherry helped the USA surpass Poland and take the lead.

Poland had sent its two men out first in a bid to build an unassailable lead and they were leading comfortably until Cherry’s run. Felix ran the second leg for her team.

Poland ended up without a podium finish, with Jamaica claiming second and Bahrain finishing third.

Felix, 33, now has a dozen golds at the world championships in five different events: 200m, 400m, 4x100m, 4x400m and the mixed 4x400m.

