A 23-year-old trainee woman constable was killed after being hit by a stray bull in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district.

The victim, Upasana Kushwaha, was riding with her father on a bike when they were hit by the bull.

Upasana was referred to KGMU Trauma Centre where doctors declared her brought dead. Her father Shyam is undergoing treatment at Hardoi district hospital.

SHO, Harpalpur, Umakant Deepak, said that after getting off the train at the Hardoi railway station, Upasana was going home on a bike, riding pillion with her father Shyam Singh.

“Their bike collided with a stray bull near Shahbuddinpur on Sandi road,” the SHO said.

The police reached the spot on being informed by passers-by.

The locals told police that the impact was such that Upasana was tossed into the air and fell on the road about five metres away. She sustained serious head injuries in the fall.

