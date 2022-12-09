INDIA

Female doctor thrashed for opposing illegal construction in Greater Noida, video goes viral

NewsWire
0
0

A female doctor was physically assaulted by her neighbours for opposing an illegal construction in Greater Noida. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Cases of illegal construction and disputes related to them have been on the rise in the societies of Noida and Greater Noida.

According to sources, the victim, Rashmi Sharma, lives with her elderly parents in Jalvayu Vihar Society and is posted in Primary Health Centre, Dankaur.

Her neighbour Arun Kumar and the women in his family assaulted her which resulted in serious injuries on her head and hand.

The victim is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Sharma said that the accused misbehaved and brutally assaulted her.

She alleged that the police, after receiving a complaint, pressed minor charges and released the accused.

It was seen in the video that the victim’s parents were pushed and assaulted when they came to her rescue.

Sharma alleged that the accused constantly engaged in illegal construction which she protested against and had complained in the Resident Welfare Association (RWA).

The RWA had put a ban on the construction but to no avail.

20221209-140405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vedanta Aluminium announces long-term sourcing of 380 MW renewable power

    Mensa Brands acquires homegrown smart wearable brand Pebble

    8 cops booked for custodial death in UP

    NIA court convicts Yasin Malik in terror funding case