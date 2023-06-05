SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Female footballer Jyoti Chouhan becomes first Indian player to score in Cup final in Europe

NewsWire
0
3

Jyoti Chouhan has made history in women’s football becoming the first female player from India to score a goal in the final of a competition in Europe.

Jyoti scored for her club ZNK Dinamo Zagreb in the final of the Croatia Women’s Cup against ZNK Split on Sunday, according to reports reaching here on Monday.

Jyoti, the first Indian player to score a hat-trick in European football, scored the second goal for her team soon after half-time on Sunday as they led 2-1. However, her effort went in vain as midfielder Aida Hadzic scored twice in the 74th and 87th minutes to seal a 3-2 victory for defending champions Split.

Jyoti has had an impressive stint with the Croatian club, scoring a hat-trick against ZNK Agram a few weeks ago.

Jyoti, who hails from Sardapur in Madhya Pradesh, is on a year-long contract with ZNK Dinamo Zagreb, the ladies’ side of multiple-time Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb, becoming their first overseas recruit before the start of this season.

Till last year, Jyoti has represented Gokulum Kerala and helped win the Indian Women’s League last season. She and her Gokulum teammate team mate Soumya Guguloth are the first overseas recruits of ZNK Dinamo Zagreb.

