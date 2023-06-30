INDIA

Female job seekers at Bill Gates’ private office asked sexually explicit questions: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Some women who sought jobs at billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates’s private office were asked some wildly inappropriate questions like their sexual histories, nude photos and porn, a report has claimed.

According to The Wall Street Journal, female job candidates reported an extreme vetting process by Concentric Advisors, a security consulting firm during the background checks, which “included questions about pornography and sexual histories”.

The women described going through a screening process that included questions about if they had any previous extramarital affairs, if they had nude images of themselves on their cellphones, and the kind of porn they prefer, of they even “danced for dollars”, past drug use and other parts of their private lives that might indicate they were vulnerable to blackmail.

The report did not indicate if Gates knew about these questions.

A spokeswoman for Gates Ventures was quoted as saying that the “line of questioning would be unacceptable and a violation of Gates Ventures’ agreement with the contractor”.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Gates said the hiring process “is conducted with the utmost respect for every candidate, with a zero-tolerance policy for all participants, including service providers, who break this principle”.

The spokesperson added that the independent background check process is “identical for men and women”.

A spokesperson for Concentric also denied claims that the company asked such questions during interviews.

The incident follows other indiscretions that have recently put Microsoft’s founder in the news, including his connection to Jeffrey Epstein and an affair with a Microsoft employee.

Last month, the WSJ reported that disgraced financier Epstein threatened to expose Gates in 2017 for having an alleged affair with Russian bridge player Mila Antonova.

Gates was also investigated by Microsoft for a years-long affair with an employee after the staffer brought it to light in 2019. The relationship reportedly dates back to 2000.

He ultimately stepped down from the Microsoft board, but claimed the investigation was not the reason behind the move.

2023063031630

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Akhilesh rules out alliance with AIMIM

    Axis Bank’s stocks rise day after Citibank’s consumer biz deal

    J.M.W. Turner’s arresting watercolour sunrise over the sea

    Gehlot govt faces stiff opp over Aug 2 school reopening decision