Female Maoist killed in Chhattisgarh gunbattle

Raipur, Jan 20 (IANS) A female Maoist was killed in a gunbattle with a joint team of police and the CRPF in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur forested area, officials said on Monday.

The gunbattle began at around 9 p.m. on Sunday when troops of the 204 CoBRA Battalion and 168 Battalion of CRPF, alongwith Chhattisgarh Police were on a “special operation” in Tekalgudem village.

“The body of a female Maoist in uniform was recovered after the gunbattle. Three rifles were also recovered from the spot. Search operation is underway,” CRPF officials said.

–IANS

