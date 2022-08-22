INDIA

Female stranger makes video call, goes nude & demands money, youth lodges FIR in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

A youth in Karnataka has lodged an FIR in Mysuru district of the state against a female stranger for extortion over a video call in which she had gone nude, police said on Monday.

According to police, Vasu K., the complainant, a resident of Bilikere village near Hunsur town got a message from the accused young lady introducing herself as Amrita and expressed her wish to talk to him.

After sometime she made a video call to Vasu. As soon as he received the call, the lady had gone nude. Vasu told police that he disconnected the call as soon as the woman went nude.

However, she sent him a video message showing him on a mobile phone screen when she had gone nude and demanded money from him.

If he fails to give her money, she threatened to send this video and other screenshots to his friends and family and make them viral on social media.

Following this, Vasu approached the Cyber Police in Mysuru and sought protection. The police have begun investigations.

20220822-134606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM launches Maitri Setu between Tripura and Bangladesh

    Disqualification proceedings have no bearing on the floor test, Shiv Sena...

    Swearing-in of Babul Supriyo becomes subject of Governor-Assembly tussle in Bengal

    IPL 2022: Rahul’s century in 100th IPL match leads Lucknow’s 18-run...