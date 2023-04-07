INDIALIFESTYLE

Femina Miss India contestants arrive in Imphal for grand finale on April 15

A total of 30 contestants of 59th Femina Miss India-2023 arrived in Imphal on Friday for the ‘Grand Finale’ on April 15.

The Grand Finale will be held at Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium in Imphal.

At the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, the leaders of various organisations, especially women’s organisations, welcomed the contestants.

They also handed over traditional clothes to them as a gift.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, said in a Facebook post, that the 59th Femina Miss India Grand Finale will be another opportunity to showcase the warm hospitality of the people of Manipur to visitors.

Singh also tweeted: Extending a hearty welcome to all the contestants of Femina Miss India to the Jewel of India, the Land of Culture,Manipur With the Grand Finale happening here, I hope you enjoy your stay and carry the message of goodwill, friendliness and warm hospitality of Manipur on your departure.”

This is for the first time the event will be held in Manipur and the Northeast

