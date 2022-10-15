INDIASPORTSTENNIS

Fenesta Open tennis: Digvijay beats Vishnu to set up final against Sureshkumar

NewsWire
0
0

Digvijay Pratap Singh halted the winning run of seasoned pro-Vishnu Vardhan in the men’s singles semifinals of the Fenesta Open tennis championships, to set up a title clash with Manish Sureshkumar, here on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Digvijay was in cruise control mode as he won 6-4, 6-4 against the experienced 35-year-old player.

Digvijay has an ATP Ranking of 681. Yet, breaking into the final at the Premier National Tennis Tournament was important for him. Competing against a player with tons of experience was not easy, but he showed good temperament and fine technique to seal the victory.

“My match against Vishnu Vardhan was good. I had lost easily against him a couple of months back. Today I showed my peak performance and am excited to get into the final. I am hoping for the best,” said Digvijay.

Digvijay’s final opponent Manish beat Chirag Duhan with a measure of comfort at 6-1, 6-4. In the first set, Manish was flowing, as he played with freedom. The second set was a bit more tight. Manish dug into experience and won the match.

“It was a really good match and he (Digvijay) is surely a tough opponent. I am glad that I won and really excited about the final. Hopefully, I can go all the way and win the tournament,” said Manish.

In the ladies’ semifinals, Vaidehi Chaudhari and Sai Samhitha Chamarthi had to play three-setters before winning. They will be ready for each other in Sunday’s final after having come through clinical wins this week.

Vaidehi had an up-and-down performance before quelling the challenge from Vaishnavi Adkar 2-6, 6-4, 6-0. There were few chances for Vaishnavi once Vaidehi settled down to a rhythm in the decider. The top seed showed control and won.

“Today’s match was really close. I knew that she is a junior player and good. So I was ready for the match. In the first set, I was unable to give my best. After the second set, I started to give my best performance and it feels great to win the semi-finals,” said Vaidehi.

In the second semifinal, Sai Samhitha Chamarthi outgunned Akanksha Nitture 7-5, 6-3. This was a tough match for Sai but she pulled it off well in straight sets.

“Today I was down 4-5 and 15-40 in the first set. I converted the set and took 7-5. She (Akansha) played really well in the first set. I played with more confidence in the second set and closed it at 6-3. Hopefully, I will do better tomorrow in the final. The Fenesta Open has been treating me really well and it is my favourite tournament,” said Sai Samhitha.

The boys’ under-18 final was between Aman Dahiya and Denim Yadav. Aman beat Daksh Prasad 6-2, 6-2 while Denim was tested. Denim finally won 7-5, 4-6, 6-0.

The girls’ under-18 final was between Suhitha Maruri and Madhurima Sawant. Suhitha showed clean hitting on either flank as she whacked Lakshmi Prabha 6-2, 6-0. In the second semi-final, Madhurima won 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 against Ruma Gaikaiwari.

20221015-192601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Reserve Bank of India tightens noose on fraudulent Chinese lending apps

    Soni Razdan joins Karisma Kapoor and Helen in ‘Brown’

    BJP top brass believe new Chhattisgarh unit chief will end infighting,...

    UP has moved to Covid ‘safe zone’, says Yogi