Ferment in Pakistan points at Imran Khan’s departure

Pakistan politics even at the best of times resembles a theatre of the absurd.

With Pakistan Prime Minister under siege and the clock ticking on his departure, in a fresh twist of the diabolical and devious, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PMLN) central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed that a man sitting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was attempting to put pressure on party parliamentarians.

Pakistani journalist Syed Talat Hussain stoked the fire some more by tweeting: “Mariam Aurangzeb’s statement is explosive alleging PM Imran dragging ‘the institutions’ into politics and damaging ‘the repute’ by making someone ‘recently appointed in Peshawar’ to call N members on the planned vote of no confidence. The statement will have consequences.”

In a series of tweets, Mariam said that as the days of departure are nearing, Imran Khan, in a fit of fear, is using that person to pressurise the PMLN parliamentarians.

She said bringing a no-confidence motion was a constitutional right of every political party, adding that the opposition parties and the PDM would bring a no-confidence motion after consultations, at an appropriate time.

The News International reported the spokesperson as saying that because of dragging national institutions into politics by the government, their credibility had been damaged a lot already.

She warned Prime Minister Khan to stop making that person call the PMLN leaders and compete the opposition political parties in a political way.

She also warned that if the process of pressuring the PMLN parliamentarians is not stopped, the party would be forced to name that person.

Mariam said the unconstitutional acts being taken by Khan showed his fears of defeat.

