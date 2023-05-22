SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Fernandez keeps River Plate title hopes on track

Ignacio Fernandez scored a second-half winner as River Plate maintained their five-point lead at the top of Argentina’s Primera Division with a 2-1 home victory over Platense.

Colombian striker Miguel Borja put the hosts ahead with a close-range strike after Pablo Solari’s cross in the second minute, reports Xinhua.

The visitors equalized through Ronaldo Martinez, who headed home following Franco Baldassarra’s corner.

Ignacio Fernandez restored River’s lead with a first-time effort after Solari’s cross from the right wing took a deflection.

The result leaves River with 40 points from 17 outings, five points ahead of second-placed San Lorenzo. Platense are 16th, 20 points further back.

In other Argentine Primera Division fixtures on Sunday, Belgrano drew 1-1 at home to Talleres Cordoba, Huracan held Sarmiento to a goalless home draw and Barracas Central drew 1-1 at Colon.

