Punjab Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Saturday said Ferozepur has become the first district to clean all its legacy waste by disposing 7,911 metric tons (MTs).

Nijjar said Ferozepur comprising eight urban local bodies including Ferozepur, Zira, Guruharsai, Talwandi Bhai, Mallanwala, Mudki, Makhu and Mamdot have cleared all its waste.

The minister said now daily waste is being recycled. He said door-to-door segregation is around 85 per cent, while the remaining mixed waste is segregated daily and disposed of simultaneously.

Now efforts are being made to get 100 per cent door-to-door waste segregation, he said.

The government is aiming to provide a clean and pollution-free environment. Taking a step forward, in this direction, the government has started it from Ferozepur and now the campaign will be implemented in other districts, Nijjer added.

