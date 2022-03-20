SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Ferry sinks after colliding with cargo vessel in B’desh, at least 6 dead

By NewsWire
0
118

Rescuers have recovered six bodies from a river in Narayanganj district outside Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka after a ferry collided with another vessel and capsized on Sunday, a senior official said.

Jayedul Alam, Narayanganj district’s police chief, told a news agency that the ferry named “MV Afsar Uddin” sank after being hit by the cargo vessel in the Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj district.

“The bodies of six people including three women, two children and a man have so far been retrieved,” he was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

According to the official, the ferry carrying some 25 to 30 passengers sank in the river at around 2:15 p.m. local time (0815 GMT) Sunday.

Alam said one person has been confirmed missing.

But local media reports put the number of missing people at dozens and feared the death toll may rise with the search and rescue operation still underway.

Bangladesh’s river police seized the cargo vessel, “MV Rupshi-19”, and detained its master and eight other crew members.

Bangladesh’s Shipping Ministry has formed a committee to look into the negligence claims as footage of the sinking ferry found on social media showed its passengers shouting in panic.

20220321-012003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

IS claims killing 3 female Afghan media workers

Concerns over supplies after lockdown of largest port in China

Ghani pledges to return to Afghanistan (Ld)

Nepali Army chief coferred with honorary general rank of Indian Army