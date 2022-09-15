INDIALIFESTYLE

Festive fashion made easy

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANSlife) Designer Ridhi Mehra collaborates with Indya to present a consciously polished fashion narrative to flaunt and adore. The high street capsule, with equal parts playfulness and refinement, offers conventional holiday clothing with a contemporary edge and designer touch.

Pre-stitched sarees, frilled blouses, playful jumpsuits, cape jackets, and sharara sets, are among other airy and feminine designs, covered with distinctively fashionable bohemian motifs, bandhani prints, flowery thread work, and tonal sequins.

The colour scheme is a vibrant combination of festive tones. The colours set the mood for the upcoming festive season, from dewy ivory and gentle pastel pinks to luscious gulabi tones and bright shining yellows. Dressing up is made easy but indulgent with these outfits’ soft romantic embellishments like frills, ruffles, and flares.

The collection will launch on 20th September 2022 online and in stores and will be priced in the range of INR. 1400-5600. It will be available at www.houseofindya.com., Exclusive Indya outlets, Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, Myntra, Amazon, Ajio, Flipkart, and Nykaa Fashion among other online marketplaces.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20220915-140605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI searches Kolkata businessman’s house in coal racket case

    International Convention of Wedding Fraternity makes its debut

    Allahabad HC extends all interim orders till Feb 28

    Karnataka Congress leaders held for protesting fuel price hike