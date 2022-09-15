New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANSlife) Designer Ridhi Mehra collaborates with Indya to present a consciously polished fashion narrative to flaunt and adore. The high street capsule, with equal parts playfulness and refinement, offers conventional holiday clothing with a contemporary edge and designer touch.

Pre-stitched sarees, frilled blouses, playful jumpsuits, cape jackets, and sharara sets, are among other airy and feminine designs, covered with distinctively fashionable bohemian motifs, bandhani prints, flowery thread work, and tonal sequins.

The colour scheme is a vibrant combination of festive tones. The colours set the mood for the upcoming festive season, from dewy ivory and gentle pastel pinks to luscious gulabi tones and bright shining yellows. Dressing up is made easy but indulgent with these outfits’ soft romantic embellishments like frills, ruffles, and flares.

The collection will launch on 20th September 2022 online and in stores and will be priced in the range of INR. 1400-5600. It will be available at www.houseofindya.com., Exclusive Indya outlets, Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, Myntra, Amazon, Ajio, Flipkart, and Nykaa Fashion among other online marketplaces.

