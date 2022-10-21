New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANSlife) Festivals are charming and significant in their own right. We celebrate it fervently and with great joy. Delectable meals are made and homes are decorated. People attend gatherings and parties dressed in their traditional best. Get inspired

A bandhi & shades

Ranveer Singh, is well renowned for his taste in clothing, looks dashing in this ethnic ensemble. The actor wore off-white kurta, a burgundy Bandhi with matching glares.

All white ensemble

If you don’t want to go overboard, this outfit is understated yet still ideal for the festive season. RajKummar Rao looks sharp in complete white.

Prints galore

In this printed and textured kurta, Shahid Kapoor looks dapper. The matching scarf, velvet boots and white pants complete the look.

Jewel tones

Sidharth Malhotra wears a smart jewel toned blue kurta with off-white thread embroidery. The look is young and chic.

Bollywood style

Inspired by celluloid and Manish Malhotra, opt for a bling kurta with a dupatta to make heads turn, Varun Dhawan style!

The Pathan

Choosing a classic pathani kurta and shalwar, King Khan proves he’s the frontrunner when it comes to fashion too! The actor prefers to keep his clothing stylish.

The Punjabi affair

Vicky Kaushal’s striped kurta pyajama set teamed with Kohlpuri sandals and shades is perfect for a day of festivities.

Dapper dude

Bollywood’s “chocolate boy,” Ranbir Kapoor, has the physique to wear Indian clothing flawlessly, and this textured kurta teamed with silver rings shows that men can flaunt jewellery with confidence.

Style Nawabi

The Pataudi never fails to grab headlines for his minimal looks and always manages to look chic. when it comes to fashion he’s always got his right foot forward(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

