New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANSlife) As the winter crop sowing season comes to a close, Lohri ushers in the beginning of the harvest season. Considering that Lohri is the first holiday to be observed following New Year, it is a time for fun and celebration. Through delectable cuisine, sweets, dhol, music, bhangra, and gidda dance, the celebration lifts the spirits. The women’s attire lets the evening shine through. The most elegant and magnificent dress is donned, and their families display their love and blessings by giving them gifts.

Rangriti’s ethnic selection, features an array of distinctive, and stunning statement of Indian clothing. Rangriti’s jhumkas, which one cannot remove their eyes from, can be used as an accessory to complete the Indian style. They had a large range of premade selections that add diversity and joy. Salwar kameez, plazo, straight-cut suits, lehengas, indie shirts, kurtas, slim-fit pants, dresses, jackets, coats, woollen suit sets, and many other items are included in the selection. They provide vivid and lively hues like purple, pink, red, and green in unique materials like georgette, chanderi, and viscose.

Siddharath Bindra, MD Rangriti comments, “Rangriti’s collection will gather praise from all. Styled and draped in numerous techniques shall create a buzz and make your occasion memorable.”

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230113-113605

