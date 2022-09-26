New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANSlife) Travelling during the festive season instead of spending time with friends and family? You don’t have to forgo the festive meals if you’re flying Akasa Air.

The new airline has introduced special holiday meals year-round at Cafe Akasa. The launch of the holiday menu is consistent with the brand’s mission to provide all of its customers with a pleasurable and inclusive travel experience.

The Cafe Akasa menu, ehich is accessible from September 20, 2022, through October 31, 2022, is timed to commemorate the festival season and is created to honour the spirit of Dussehra.

Cholar Dal, Radhaballavi, Amshatto Khejur Chutney, and Puran Potli Tart are just a few of the many Indian flavours that are incorporated into the month-long celebration in the skies. The airline was offering a special menu earlier this month to mark Ganesh Chaturthi that included Shakarkandi Chaat, Patoli with Shrikhand, and Khasta Kachori pockets with spicy Ragda.

Speaking about the festive menu, Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer at Akasa Air, said, “At Akasa Air, it is our constant endeavour to make air travel experience warm and inclusive for our customers. We are proud of India’s varied culture and to celebrate the country’s festive spirit, which is intrinsically connected with our rich food heritage, we are delighted to introduce our special festive meals.”

Coutinho further added, “Each unique meal is specially curated to share the joy of celebrations and festivities, delivered by our crew in Akasa’s signature warm service. We hope that our customers will enjoy these authentic and indulgent gourmet experiences in the skies during this festive season.”

Every forthcoming celebration throughout the year will have a special festive menu at Cafe Akasa. For passengers who want to celebrate the birthdays of their loved ones while they are in the air, the airline also offers a pre-selection of cakes on its usual menu.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20220926-130402