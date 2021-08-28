Automobile major Hyundai Motor India expects healthy sales during the upcoming festive season which will be supported by pent-up demand in the coming months.

Nevertheless, the company maintains a cautious stance due to the ongoing pandemic.

In a conversation with IANS, HMIL’s Director Sales and Marketing Tarun Garg: “Till now, the trend during the festive season (Onam 2021) seems to be encouraging”

“We expect it (trend) to continue as the main festive season approaches.”

In 2020, Hyundai posted retail sales growth of 28 per cent during the nine day Navratri period including Dussehra.

The company during that period had retailed 26,068 units.

Accordingly, this year, Garg pointed out that the healthy demand for the company’s SUV segment as well as diesel powertrains have become key drivers of sales growth.

“There is definitely a positive momentum. Fast economic growth in the recent months, normal monsoon rains and the consumer shift towards personal mobility have all supported this positive trend,” he said.

Last month, Hyundai Motor India sold 60,249 vehicles, a growth of 45.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Besides, Garg credited the growth till now on the company’s strategy to offer the widest range of cars across all fuel types and price points.

“Our newly launched 6- and 7-seater SUV Alcazar has stroked a positive customer response along with high off-take of our other products like Creta, i20 and Venue.”

“Especially in the diesel segment, where we have seen consistent growth.”

At present, the automaker offers diesel cars from entry to premium level segments.

Furthermore, the company in its 25th year of existence in the country expects to maintain strong sequential growth momentum.

However, even as sales’ prospect seems promising, Garg cautioned against an element of uncertainty surrounding the pandemic’s progression.

(Rohit Vaid can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

rv/sn/dpb