Amid growing apprehensions about a looming third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, managing the festive season’s line-up in the month of Shravana (as per the Hindu calendar) can turn into a headache for the health department and civic agencies in Karnataka.

Special pujas are planned at religious places from Friday on the occasion of the ‘Nagarpanchami’ festival. Then comes the Ganesha, Gouri, Navarathri, Dussera festivals, which are celebrated on large scale across Karnataka in August, September and October — beginning amid the monsoon season.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said on Thursday that an order has already been issued imposing restrictions on all temples coming under the Muzrai Department.

The authorities who have already initiated strict measures have imposed restrictions on the opening of temples during weekends in Bengaluru.

They will also remain closed during the holidays, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J.Manjunath has issued an order.

Minister for Revenue R. Ashoka has warned that if Covid guidelines were breached the government will not hesitate to impose lockdown in the state.

–IANS

