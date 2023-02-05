ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Festivities mark reunion of team ‘Chak De! India’ as Chitrashi gets married

NewsWire
0
0

Chitrashi Rawat, who essayed the role of Right in number 8 Komal Chautala in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Chak De! India’ tied the knot recently with longtime boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani in Chhattisgarh.

The actress picked a stunning golden lehenga with heavy zari work for her big day. The statement nath (nose pin) added an edge to her look.

The newly-wed couple reportedly met on the sets of ‘Premmayee’. The pre-wedding festivities included mehandi, haldi and a cocktail party. The actress also shared a sneak-peek of the celebrations on her Instagram stories as she also danced her way to the mandap.

The wedding also marked the reunion of the ‘Chak De! India’ actors. Shilpa Shukla, Vidya Malvade, Tanya Abrol, Shubhi Mehta and Seema Azmi were clicked having a gala time at the wedding. Apart from them, television actors Delnaaz Irani and Moonmoon Banerjee were also present at the ceremony.

Shubhi Mehta Bajpai wrote a heartwarming note for Chitrashi Rawat. Along with a picture featuring herself and the bride, the actress wrote, “We have been teammates, co-actors, flatmates, roommates, advisors, confidantes’, therapists and above all friends like family. I am so grateful for you in my life. And I am so happy to be a part of your joy at your wedding. Here’s wishing you and the best man ever Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani all the love and kindness for each other.”

‘Chak De! India’, which was directed by Shimit Amin, starred Shah Rukh Khan in the role of Kabir Khan – the coach of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team.

20230205-132804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Naam’ set to release this summer

    Late Kannada superstar Puneeth’s life story likely to be taught in...

    Birthday Boy Aanand L. Rai loves spending his special day shooting...

    Dibyendu Bhattacharya talks about ‘Loop Lapeta’, ‘Rocket Boys’