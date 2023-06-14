New Delhi, June 14 (IANSlife) With an aim to explore the diverse musical landscape and foster dialogue between France and India, the Embassy of France in India, French Institute in India, and Alliance Française network announces the celebration of Fete de la Musique 2023 curated by Boxout.fm

The 2023 edition of the festival will adopt a hybrid model, combining offline and online components. Kicking off on the June 15 and running until June 26, the three-week programme will encompass a range of concerts and daytime events, including workshops, and panel discussions that will be held in collaboration with the Alliance Française network across various cities.

Artists’ tour across India is also included in the programme; the highly-acclaimed French electronic DJ RONI, who gained recognition following her debut at the Paris Boiler Room, will showcase a captivating fusion of jungle, breaks, techno, and club music. Additionally, two young hip-hop artists are in India to promote the importance of sustainability and inclusivity in collaboration with the Alliance Francaise network. Manmeet Kaur, known as MC Kaur, and French artist Flavien, also known as Mister Colfer, are all set to deliver an energetic performance.

Simultaneously, Fete de la Musique will be featured in an online portal fetedelamusique.in, serving as a platform for curated community playlists, community radio broadcasts, and a submission portal for offline events.

Fête de la Musique or World Music Day was created in 1982 by the Minister of Culture of France, M. Jack Lang. Organised each year since on the 21st of June, the summer solstice, this day aims at celebrating music in all its forms, with all musicians, be they amateurs or professionals. This is a day dedicated to making music, in various kinds of spaces (streets, cafes, and concert halls), sharing the passion for music. This main idea is to make music freely accessible to all. Created 41 years ago, it has been embraced by a large number of countries, and cities, all over the world, to celebrate a common love for music.

The programme highlights a large variety of musical genres, formats, and talents, and will feature segments such as concerts, interviews with French & Indian musicians, curated playlists, community radio, experiences, and more.

