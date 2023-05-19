The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is investigating the discovery of a fetus in an Oakville park.

On Friday May 19, 2023, at approximately 8:45 am police were called to Oakdale Park after a pedestrian walking near Munn’s Creek in the park located the fetus.

The HRPS Homicide Unit is conducting the investigation and anyone with information or video (including dash cam) of the area is asked to contact the Tip Line at 905-825-4776. Investigators would be seeking video taken after May 18 at approximately 7 pm.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.