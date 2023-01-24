Investigations are on after a human fetus was found in a sewer at South Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar area on Tuesday, police said.

According to Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), at about 10.35 a.m, a police control room (PCR) call was received at Ambedkar Nagar police station regarding a fetus.

“The caller stated that he works as a Supervisor in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and today he, along with his staff, was cleaning the sewer when a dead male fetus (over 20 weeks) was found,” said the DCP.

“The spot, Khatta Sanjay Camp T point, was inspected by the crime team and the fetus sent to AIIMS hospital for further medical examination. A case under appropriate sections is being registered,” said the official.

Police said that further investigation is underway.

