INDIA

Fetus found in South Delhi sewer

NewsWire
0
0

Investigations are on after a human fetus was found in a sewer at South Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar area on Tuesday, police said.

According to Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), at about 10.35 a.m, a police control room (PCR) call was received at Ambedkar Nagar police station regarding a fetus.

“The caller stated that he works as a Supervisor in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and today he, along with his staff, was cleaning the sewer when a dead male fetus (over 20 weeks) was found,” said the DCP.

“The spot, Khatta Sanjay Camp T point, was inspected by the crime team and the fetus sent to AIIMS hospital for further medical examination. A case under appropriate sections is being registered,” said the official.

Police said that further investigation is underway.

20230124-140203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Angered over innocent killings, people damage Hurriyat office in Kashmir

    Coal smuggling case: Absconding CA’s name surfaces repeatedly as CBI grills...

    Haryana CM turns down pension request of agriculturalist woman

    Ready to fight polls if BJP shows trust in me, says...