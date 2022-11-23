‘Fever of Love’, the second song from the upcoming season of ‘Nexa Music’, spearheaded by Grammy and Oscar winning music composer A.R. Rahman, features American-Indian musician and actress Monica Dogra.

The song has been composed by Mickey McCleary in the synth-pop genre and comprises groovy upbeat lyrics, catchy music and has a free-spirit vibe. The music video showcases Monica crashing into a dreamy party land, dancing her heart out. The use of neon colours and minimal VFX blend with the theme of the music video

