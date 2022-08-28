INDIA

Few roads in Lutyens’s Delhi to remain closed due to repair work

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi Traffic Police have advised people to avoid a few roads in Lutyens zone owing to repair work being undertaken after a portion of on Ashoka road caved in on Saturday.

The traffic police said that Ashoka Road from Patel Chowk to Gol Post Office (GPO) will remain closed for next seven days.

“It will be closed for seven days due to maintenance work by civic agency.

The following roads are expected to witness heavy traffic volume due to this repair work, Patel Chowk, Sansad Marg, round about GPO, Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Imtiaz Khan Marg, Rafi Marg, round about GurudwaraRakabganj, round about Windsor Place,” the traffic advisory shared by traffic police read.

Commuters using vehicles are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the above mentioned roads for their convenience.

On Monday, the Delhities can face huge problems due to this. The police said that extra traffic police personnel will be deployed to maintain traffic chaos.

20220828-131004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt to provide a steady market for weaver’s products: Bommai

    Trinamool approaches ECI for bypolls in Bengal

    Man held in Punjab for possessing 55 kg opium

    Satisfied with meeting with Prime Minister, says Stalin