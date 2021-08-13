The prestigious Hyderabad Sailing Week 2021 and the Laser National Championship began at Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of Hyderabad on Friday.

A large number of potential and professional sailors from across the country are participating in the Sailing Week and Championship being organised the by EME Sailing Association (EMESA) and the Laser Class Association of India.

Telangana Governor, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, who inaugurated the event, said that the event is emerging as one of the major attractions of the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The sailing competitions in Hyderabad are helping produce international sailors, she added.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of the EME Sailing Club and the Secunderabad Sailing Club for organising this event on a regular basis, and thus promoting the sport of sailing in Telangana and in the country.

“The sustained efforts in promoting sailing have earned a pride of place for our country in the international sailing map,” she added.

The Governor exhorted the young sailors, who are taking part in sailing championships, here, to pursue the sport with passion and dedication so as to excel in the sport and bring laurels to the country.

She motivated them to take inspiration from the achievements of Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and other sporting icons to excel in their chosen sports.

The Hyderabad Sailing Week is an annual national Regatta which is conducted every year at the Hussain Sagar. The flagging-off ceremony included 75 sail boats which will set sail simultaneously to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

The Governor said such sailing regattas would surely motivate the young sailors.

She pointed out that for the first time Indian sailors competed at this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

After inaugurating the events, she had a ride around the Hussain Sagar lake. “This lake has been a learning space for several champions, who are creating waves in the world of sailing,” she tweeted.

The National Laser Championship is also a trial for the Asian Games and for the first time, Yachting Association of India (YAI) accreditation has been accorded to this event.

The EME Sailing Association’s Commodore, Lt Gen T.S.A. Narayanan, Vice Commodore, Maj Gen J.S. Sidana, and the Secunderabad Club President R. Raghuram Reddy were also present.

Navy chief and YAI President, Admiral Karmabir Singh will be the chief guest at the concluding event on August 19.

