FIBA announces draw of Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournaments

NewsWire
The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced the draw for the Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournaments in Manila, the Philippines.

A total of 40 teams will compete for the five berths in the Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, scheduled for July 2024, reports Xinhua.

There are five tournaments across four continents, with Europe hosting two of them. The winner of each tournament will advance.

The tournaments will take place in Nigeria, Argentina, Turkey, Poland, Estonia, and an Asian venue yet to be named.

The FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournaments will be played from August 12-20.

