FICCIs Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy (CASCADE) on Wednesday organised an inter-school competition on the theme ‘Zero Evasion  Ill Effects of Smuggling and Counterfeiting on the Country and the Role of Youth in Making India Free of Illicit Trade.

Featuring 500 children from 60-plus leading schools in Delhi-NCR, the competition was meant to generate awareness among the country’s youth and seek their support to underpin the fight against counterfeiting and smuggling. The competition was divided in three categories: Painting, elocution and creative writing.

Deep Chand, Advisor, FICCI CASCADE, and former Special Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, said, “Training young minds will not only help them to make the right choice while consuming /buying a product, but it will also empower them to support the health and wellbeing of their peers, family members and society.”

The competition was judged by P.C. Jha, Advisor, FICCI CASCADE, and former Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs; Guriqbal Singh Jaiya, former Director, SME Division, WIPO; and Deep Chand.

FICCI CASCADE has been working relentlessly on creating large-scale awareness about the ill-effects of smuggling among the most impacted segment, the consumer. The Committee’s youth awareness program has offered the opportunity to bring in more people, particularly youngsters, to push forward its actions to curb illicit trade in India.

The existence and operation of illicit markets has been an enduring problem that has escalated in scope and magnitude, impacting industries, consumers, the government, and the economy.

Uninhibited growth of counterfeiting and smuggling is today one of the biggest challenges faced by the Indian industry, impacting ‘Brand India’ globally.

FICCI CASCADE is a dedicated forum for fighting the evils of smuggling and counterfeiting.

