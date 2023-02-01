BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

FICCI Rajasthan terms Budget as progressive, growth oriented

FICCI Rajasthan has welcomed the Union Budget 2023-24 presented in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, terming it as a progressive and growth-oriented Budget.

Randhir Vikram Singh, Chairman, FICCI Rajasthan State Council, and CMD, Mandawa Hotels, said, “There is something for everyone in this Budget. The impetus on tourism promotion and augmenting infrastructure in border villages under the Vibrant Villages Programme will have a positive impact on the sector. These would help build on the tremendous initiatives taken by the state government for the development of the tourism sector.”

“The effort to make India a global millets hub will also have a positive effect on Rajasthan which is a leading producer of millets. Similarly, setting up of an Agriculture Accelerator Fund will promote entrepreneurship in rural areas. Increase in infrastructure outlay by 33 per cent will have a multiplier effect on the economy. The increase in personal income tax rebate limit to Rs 7 lakh in the new tax regime and increase in exemption limit to Rs 3 lakh would provide relief to the taxpayers and stimulate demand,” he added.

