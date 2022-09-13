HEALTHINDIA

FICCI to adopt one lakh TB patients under ‘TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Tuesday announced the commitment of adopting one lakh TB patients under the ‘Tuberculosis (TB) Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’.A

The FICCI has committed to adopt one lakh TB patients through the collective capability of FICCI members and support the government by becoming Ni-kshay Mitras. This was announced after a meeting between Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the FICCI Health Services Leadership.

“FICCI commits to adopt one lakh TB patients through the collective capability of its members and support the Govt in The Tuberculosis Mukt Bharat Abhigyan. This has been announced after a meeting with Dr @mansukhmandviya, Minister @MoHFW_INDIA with FICCI Health Services Leadership,” the federation said in a tweet.

The Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan was launched by President Droupadi Murmu on September 9 to reinvigorate the mission of TB elimination from the country by 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the clarion call to end TB in the country five years ahead of the SDG target of 2030 at the End TB Summit in March 2018.

The TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan has been envisioned to bring together all community stakeholders to support those on TB treatment and accelerate the country’s progress towards TB elimination.

The President also launched the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative which forms a vital component of the Abhiyaan. The Ni-kshay Mitra portal provides a platform for donors to provide various forms of support to those undergoing TB treatment. The three-pronged support includes nutritional, additional diagnostic, and vocational support. The donors, called Ni-kshay Mitras, could be a wide range of stakeholders, including corporate houses and industry representatives.

