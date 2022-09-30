Cautioning the administration over “fiddling with the sentiments of the people of Kashmir and properties of the Muslim community”, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Friday repeated her call for the government to revisit its policies.

Referring to the latest statements from the government and some Waqf authorities on converting the Eidgah for different kinds of facilities, she stressed the specific use for which land had been donated by Mir Syed Ali Hamdani to Muslims of Kashmir some 600 years back.

“The statements issued about Eidgah have hurt the sentiments of local Muslim populace and they are watching the situation with lots of apprehensions and anything done against the wishes of the people and denying the space to the locals for prayers and for whatever use they have traditionally been putting it to will be fraught with dangers,” she said.

