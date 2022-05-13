The presidential elections of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) is heating up, with one of the candidates alleging President Arkady Dvorkovich of illegality.

The two contestants for the FIDE President’s post are: Incumbent Dvorkovich and Enyonam Sewa Fumey of Togo.

Apart from naming former world champion Viswanathan Anand for the Deputy President’s post, Dvorkovich had also named Zhu Chen for the Treasurer’s post, and Joran Aulin-Jansson and Mahir Mammedov for the Vice-President’s posts.

Fumey has tweeted that Dvorkovich’s action of naming more than two people is illegal as per the FIDE election rules.

“The new FIDE electoral rules, as quoted with my post, ask for a ticket for two people. Dvorkovich published a ticket of five people which is clearly illegal,” he told IANS.

Fumey had earlier announced that his Deputy President would be FIDE Master, Stuart Fancy.

“Is it not a mere announcement of names and the posts by Dvorkovich,” Fumey asked as he disagreed with that notion.

“This is not a mere announcement. We are in a campaign and rules guarantee fair-play and equal treatment. On the ring for FIDE presidential elections, it is two against two. Not two against five or 20 against 10. It is two against two in the ring. So, on the poster the ticket should be for two peopl… You are free to announce your team or whatever you want, but on the ticket, it is two! Only President and Deputy President,” he said.

Fumey added: “We are filing a formal complaint with the FIDE Electoral Commission.”

Elections for the FIDE will be held in the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort & Convention Centre near Chennai, on the sidelines of the 44th Chess Olympiad to be held in July-August.

(Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at v.jagannathan@ians.in)

20220513-170804