ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Fiery first look of Aadhi in ‘The Warriorr’ released

By NewsWire
0
0

The makers of director N. Lingusamy’s upcoming action entertainer ‘The Warriorr’, featuring actors Ram Pothineni and Aadhi in the lead, released the first look of Aadhi in the film on Tuesday.

The film is eagerly awaited for a number of reasons. This is the first time that Ram is partnering with ace director Lingusamy and this film, a bilingual, will mark Ram’s debut in Kollywood.

The team also disclosed the fact that Aadhi plays a character named Guru, who is said to be the master of evil, in the film.

The film has a stellar star cast. Krithi Shetty plays the female lead in the film. She plays a character called ‘Whistle’ Mahalakshmi. Actress Akshara Gowda plays a key role in the film, which has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, ‘The Warriorr’ will be presented by Pavan Kumar.

20220301-152602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.