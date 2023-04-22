SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

FIFA announces draw for 2023 U20 World Cup

NewsWire
0
0

Football’s world governing body FIFA held the draw for the 2023 Under-20 World Cup with the hosts Argentina kicking off the tournament against Uzbekistan on May 20.

The ceremony was held at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland and FIFA confirmed the match schedule and the host cities as well, reports Xinhua.

Twenty-four teams will compete in six groups across four cities, La Plata, Mendoza, San Juan and Santiago del Estero.

The opening match between Argentina and Uzbekistan will be played at the Santiago del Estero Stadium, with three more matches to be played on the opening day.

La Plata Stadium will host the semifinals, play-off for third place and final.

20230422-101604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Leverkusen rally to overcome Hoffenheim, seal Champions League berth

    India remain 105th in FIFA Ranking

    AFC President throws weight behind Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup

    Spanish prosecutors drop all fraud, corruption charges against Brazil forward Neymar