FIFA appoints US to host 2025 Club World Cup

World football governing body FIFA announced that its Council has appointed the United States to host the first edition of 32-team Club World Cup in 2025.

“[This is] because it would allow FIFA to maximise synergies with the delivery of the FIFA World Cup 2026, to the benefit of both tournaments and the development of football in the North American region,” read a FIFA statement.

In December 2022, FIFA confirmed that the Club World Cup, a current yearly tournament with seven participants, would be expanded to 32 team in 2025 and take place every four years.

“The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be the pinnacle of elite professional men’s club football,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “With some of the world’s top clubs already qualified, fans from every continent will be bringing their passion and energy to the United States in two years’ time for this significant milestone in our mission to make football truly global.”

In addition, FIFA Council also discussed the FIFA World Cup 2030 bidding process on Friday and the appointment of the host(s) will be announced in the fourth quarter next year.

